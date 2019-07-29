NACOGDOCHES — The sudden death of former County Judge Mike Perry on Monday left a void for those who knew and worked with him.
“People always said that if he didn’t tease you and wasn’t a little bit mean to you, that he didn’t like you,” says County Clerk June Clifton. “Well, he must have loved me. He always had something funny to say.”
Jokes aside, Perry was square dealing with everyone, she said.
“You could believe what he said — he told you exactly what he thought,” she said. “He never changed his story when you left the room.”
Perry, 82, died early Monday morning at his home in Nacogdoches County. He had been retired as county judge since the end of 2018, after losing a run-off election to County Judge Greg Sowell.
“He was more than a boss — he was my friend,” said court administrator Shannon Burkley, who was introduced to Perry when he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Joe English in April 2014. “I learned so much from him in ways he didn’t even realize. They say every man dies, but not every man lives. He truly lived. He was a good Christian and he genuinely tried to do what was right. He was an incredible role model.”
Before he was a public official, Perry made his living as an auto dealer.
“I worked six days and week and then went to church on Sunday,” he told the Sentinel in 2018.
Perry owned a number of local businesses and served as a city commissioner for more than a dozen years. As Nacogdoches County judge from 2014 until 2018, he presided over county meetings with a larger than life personality, often breaking silence over agenda items by asking, “Gentlemen, what’s ya’ll’s pleasure?”
Another frequent question from Perry: “What is this going to cost the county?” He had promised voters he would balance the budget, he emphasized.
“I learned a long time ago in business, any time you’re spending more than you’re making, you’re in trouble,” he said. “And this is even more so with your money, with tax money, than with mine.”
Turning down the standard car allowance, Perry donated approximately $24,000 of the county judge’s salary back to the county each year.
Services are pending with Laird Funeral Home.
