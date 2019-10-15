A secret recording that reportedly includes a political hit list given by House leaders to the head of a hardline conservative group could be released this week.
Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan tweeted Thursday that he had “been given the green-light by my legal team to do so” and will “release the audio next week.”
In late July, Sullivan accused Speaker Dennis Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, of offering Sullivan House media credentials to Empower Texans if its well-funded political action committee went after 10 GOP members in the 2020 primary elections. Sullivan said Bonnen made the offer during a June 12 meeting at the Texas Capitol, and that Burrows, then chairman of the House GOP caucus, listed the House members to target after the speaker left the room.
The list includes state Reps. Travis Clardy and Trent Ashby, according to lawmakers that have listened to the tape.
“I think it needs to be released,” Clardy said Friday. “If anything it’s important for people to see what happened for themselves. I’ve heard the audio twice now.”
The release of the tape could have serious political fallout, Clardy said.
“It is going to have some very, very powerful repercussions in the next election cycle. It’s going to reverberate, and I think it’s going to get a lot of attention. A bunch of the attention is not going to be good.”
In August, a House committee asked the Texas Ranger Public Integrity Unit to launch an investigation into the June 12 meeting between Bonnen, Burrows and Sullivan. Last week Rangers delivered letters to House offices at the Capitol requesting “any testimony, recordings, documents, records, or other information relevant” be provided to the investigation by Thursday. That’s the same day the GOP caucus begins its annual retreat in Austin. That date was on the books before Sullivan first made his allegations.
Sullivan has not specified on which date the tape might be released. He’s set to appear in a Travis County Court today as part of a lawsuit by the Texas Democratic Party, which is suing over the recording. A lawyer representing the party said in a statement that they’re moving forward with their hearing since “the release of the tape has supposedly been imminent a few times.”
Bonnen and Burrows, who was publicly silent on the matter for weeks, have forcefully pushed back against the allegations — though the speaker has apologized to colleagues for saying “terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally” at the meeting. Burrows, for his part, has since resigned as chair of the House GOP caucus.
Caucus rules, which were publicly supported by Bonnen and Burrows, prevent any member of the group for campaigning against incumbent Republicans.
Both have also joined calls by GOP leaders and both Republican and Democratic lawmakers for Sullivan to release his secret recording of the meeting, which he has so far only played for certain GOP lawmakers, consultants and activists.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
