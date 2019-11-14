NACOGDOCHES —A former SFA business student is suing the university, claiming she was suspended and blocked from re-entry into the school ‘‘because her physical disabilities were simply too much trouble for Stephen F. Austin to want to deal with.”
The student, identified in court filings as Jane Doe, filed a civil complaint earlier this month in federal court in Lufkin. She seeking readmission to the university and the removal of “all negative information” from university records. Law governing the suit does not allow a plaintiff to seek financial damages.
“Plaintiff Jane was a student at Stephen F. Austin seeking advancement of her educational and employment opportunities when she was essentially expelled because of her severe physical disabilities,” her attorney Terry P. Gorman wrote in the complaint.
Based in Austin, Gorman’s law firm specializes in education law.
The university has not yet been served a copy of the suit, SFA general counsel Damon Derrick said in an email.
A civil complaint tells only one side of a case. After receiving a copy of the case, the university will formulate a formal response to be filed in federal court.
Jane, according to the suit, uses a wheelchair because of a spinal cord injury and has reflex sympathetic dystrophy — a disease than causes extreme perception of pain.
The suit accuses the university of misdeeds including requiring Jane to attend classes in rooms unsuitable for a wheelchair and requiring her to attend meetings only accessible by stairs. That, according to the suit, led to Jane being suspended for “continued expression of her dissatisfaction.”
Gorman’s filing also makes a claim that Jane was bullied by SFA students and staff members.
“Defendant SFA is prohibited from discriminating against students having been diagnosed with various disabilities,” he wrote in the complaint.
Jane received failing grades for all her classes ending in December 2017 as a result of being barred from campus, according to the suit.
