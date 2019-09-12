The reign of the Wizzzard at Dairy Mark is over.
A federal judge this week spelled the end of the soft-serve treat that American Dairy Queen Corp. says was conjured up by former franchise owners in San Augustine in violation of trademark law.
U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap issued a permanent injunction against Liepman Restaurants Inc. and owners Mark and Teresa Liepman, saying they must change the name of their restaurant and no longer sell soft-serve treats under the Wizzzard brand at their former Dairy Queen locations.
Dairy Queen’s parent company filed the suit in August, claiming copyright infringement and seeking an award of more than $640,000 in lost profits, late fees and liquidated damages.
The injunction makes no mention of a cash award for Dairy Queen.
The Liepmans responded to the lawsuit later in the month, saying they had dropped the Wizzzard name, which Dairy Queen said was deceptively similar to its Blizzard. The Liepmans also said in the filing that they would change the name of their restaurants including the one in San Augustine.
The Liepmans must also close their former Dairy Queen locations in Mansfield, Many and Zwolle, Louisiana, because of a non-compete clause in their franchise contracts. They may reopen the restaurants in 2020.
The court also ruled that the Liepmans must remove Dairy Queen trademarks from their stores in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. The suit said they failed to do so in at least 11 former Dairy Queen locations following a bankruptcy filing.
The initial court filing contained 29 exhibits including lists of all Dairy Queen’s trademarks and photos of various Dairy Mark locations.
One series of photos shows a Dairy Queen investigator with a soft serve ice cream cone and a Wizzzard served in a Dixie cup with the iconic teal, purple and white sketch pattern.
“Dairy Queen Marks,” which is similar to the new restaurant name, is also corporate jargon for trademarks owned by the American Dairy Queen Corp., according to the lawsuit.
