The death of a Nacogdoches man serving a murder sentence in an Indiana state prison for beating a pizza delivery driver to death with a hammer is being investigated as a homicide.
Jeremiah Roberts, 32, was found unresponsive in his cell about 6 a.m. Sunday at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Haddon Township, southwest of Indianapolis. Roberts later died, and his death is being investigated, Indiana state police said.
An autopsy was ordered for Tuesday.
Roberts had been in prison in Indiana since 2017 for murder and robbery, according to prison records. His projected release date was in 2044.
In January 2014, the owner of a dog shelter in Indianapolis took in Roberts and Derek Romano because the two men were homeless and had two dogs. The men were allowed to take care of the shelter and do odd jobs in exchange for a room.
On Jan. 18, 2014, while living at the shelter, Roberts ordered a pizza and planned to rob the deliver driver, John Sullivan. Sullivan, who was carrying a gun, was attacked with a hammer at the doorway. Roberts denied killing Sullivan but admitted to robbery.
“We ordered a pizza. (Expletive) robbed him, tied him up, put him in the basement. We ain’t killed nobody ... I don’t know he must have fell down the stairs or something. I don’t know what,” Roberts is quoted as saying in court records.
The evidence showed otherwise, and Roberts was found guilty at trial.
Roberts and Romano attempted to clean the crime scene, hastily hid the driver’s body and stole his car, according to court records. The shelter owner found Sullivan’s body the next morning behind a furnace.
The two men fled to Wyoming where they were arrested after abandoning Sullivan’s car. The delivery driver’s gun was found in Roberts’ backpack. At the time of his arrest, Roberts denied having ever been to Indiana.
Romano is serving a 55-year murder sentence in the same prison where Roberts was held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.