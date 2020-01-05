NACOGDOCHES — After years of legal and political wrangling, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is continuing the fight to keep Naskila Gaming open by meeting and gaining the support of Texans from the Gulf of Mexico to the Red River.
“We’ve not been very good about telling our story, so we’ve been going out to different communities, chambers, county commissioners and civic groups and telling our story. We’re telling our history, our success and our challenges,” Tribal Chairwoman Cecelia Flores said.
Since 2016, the tribe has run the Livingston-area gaming facility, which they say provides $15.3 million in annual wages and had a total economic impact of $139.6 million on East Texas in 2018. But state officials for years have been trying to shutter Naskila and the Tigua tribe’s Singing Rock casino in El Paso.
Officials from Tigua tribe of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Tribe in El Paso did not return messages for comment by press time. A man who answered the phone at the Tigua council office said most council members were on vacation Friday.
Legislation passed by the U.S. House and awaiting the Senate would protect the tribe’s right under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to offer electronic bingo.
Tribal officials stopped in Nacogdoches last month to tell their story and seek support of the Nacogdoches officials. Their cause was bolstered by a short impromptu speech by past chamber chairman John Ruckel.
“It would be almost criminal if the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce, the Nacogdoches city commission and the commissioners court did not provide a resolution in their support,” Ruckel said.
The Alabama-Coushatta, Ruckel said, face stiff lobbying resistance because of the tribe’s proximity to casinos in Shreveport.
The Kickapoo’s Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass has operated for more than two decades without similar challenges. Phone calls went unanswered Friday by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas in Eagle Pass.
“This tribe is too close to Interstate 10 where chartered buses leave Houston, Texas, and take Texans over to Louisiana,” Ruckel said. “Our state leadership has been influenced.”
The cases of the Alabama-Coushatta and Tigua tribes could be headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“We have made a direct impact. It is unfortunate that the state of Texas has filed a suit,” said Tribal Secretary Nita Battise. “We are now at a position where we will have to go to the United States Supreme Court for them to hear our case. No other tribe had to do this.”
Naskila is the second largest employer in Polk County and provides more than 600 jobs, according to tribal officials. More than 1 million people visit the gaming facility each year.
“This is not a social issue, a church issue or a moral issue. This is about economics,” Ruckel said. “They’re not asking for a handout. They’re not even asking for a hand up. They’re asking for an opportunity to create jobs and their impact is felt right here.”
The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act permits all 573 federally recognized tribes to use gaming as a revenue source, but in recent years, Texas and Oklahoma have targeted Indian gaming.
Oklahoma Gov. J. Kevin Stitt recently refused to renew gaming compacts with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations.
The three tribes have filed suit against Oklahoma. Officials from the Choctaw Nation — directly north of the Red River from East Texas — did not return messages for comment Friday.
Indian gaming regulations divide types of gaming into three classes. Naskila is a Class II facility, meaning it can offer bingo and electronic bingo.
“It’s the same law that is offered in the state of Texas. We’re not Las Vegas style. We don’t offer table games. We’re strictly electronic bingo. That’s a big huge difference,” Battise said.
Proceeds from Naskila benefit the tribe.
“We have funded our educational program. We purchased 30 new modular homes from Lufkin,” Flores said. “We fund our fire department, police department and senior citizens center.”
