NACOGDOCHES — A Nacogdoches business that once delivered its products in horse-drawn wagons will be closing its doors in 2020.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Plant, which moved from Cox Street to West Main before settling in its current location on Northwest Stallings Drive in 1979 will be closing for good in April, local officials announced.
“It will be the first time in 125 years that no Coca-Cola products will be made in Nacogdoches,” said County Judge Greg Sowell, who was notified of the closing by a certified letter Thursday morning. “This will be the end of an era. My dad worked for Coca-Cola for years, and I remember when that plant on the Loop was built.”
Lufkin Coca-Cola Bottling Company is a separate company from Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages; the closure of the Nacogdoches plant has no bearing on the Lufkin company’s operations, according to a company official.
History aside, the first concern is for the more than 70 plant employees to be displaced by the closing, Sowell said.
“I know that NEDCO, the Workforce Commission, the city and county, we will do everything we can to try and find these people employment,” he said. “The economic impact it’s going to have is adverse.”
The letter received by the county states the plant shutdown will begin April 30, though a local distribution office will remain open.
“Our organization stands ready with our partners in the community to assist the employees of Coca-Cola in finding new career opportunities in Nacogdoches,” said Larissa Philpot, president and CEO of the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corp. “We have already begun the process of finding a suitable business to utilize the property. Our priority is to keep Nacogdoches residents working and to return the faculty to productive use as soon as possible.”
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages officials did not respond to a request for comment by deadline Thursday.
“We have already reached out to our partners at the Texas Workforce Commission to host a job fair for the affected employees,” Philpot said. “Details will be provided for this event as soon as available.”
The Atlanta-based soft drink company on Thursday reported a net income of $2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, more than double the $870 million reported in the October-December period of 2018.
Over the past two years, Coke has been expanding its operations in some markets while retracting or reorganizing in others.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages in 2018 announced the consolidation of two manufacturing plants and four warehouse and distribution centers into a 1 million-square foot facility at Beltway 8 and Interstate 45.
On Saturday, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED broke ground on a $60 million facility in rural southern Georgia. The company is calling for about new 200 jobs 300,000-square-foot facility about miles south of Macon, Georgia.
In 2018, Coke shuttered its bottling plant on Okmulgee, Oklahoma, laying off 246 people in the town of approximately 12,200 about 40 miles south of Tulsa. That same year, Coca-Cola Southwest announced it would cut 97 jobs in the region.
Coca-Cola announced plans in 2019 to move its longtime plant in Memphis, Tenn. to West Memphis, Arkansas. The Tennessee plant is expected to close by year’s end.
