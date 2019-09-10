A Cushing man was shot and killed by a Nacogdoches County deputy after reportedly trying to stab someone and attempting to carjack several vehicles in the Etoile area.
The man, identified as Terry Wayne Phipps, 40, of Cushing was shot near FM 226 and state Highway 103, Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a video posted to Facebook.
“An altercation occurred that led to a shooting. Unfortunately all officers did everything to save the suspect’s life. Unfortunately the suspect is deceased,” Bridges said.
Phipps was pronounced dead by Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner Thompson. An autopsy has been ordered.
No law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.
“The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office policy and procedure,” Bridges said in a press release.
Deputies were initially called to Etoile when a man reported to dispatchers that someone approached him with a knife and attempted to cut him and take his vehicle.
Phipps got into a white Dodge Ram pickup and headed west on Highway 103 toward Etoile.
The caller followed Phipps and stayed on the phone with dispatchers.
“It was reported to dispatch that before deputies arrived on scene, that the suspect attempted to carjack several more vehicles on Highway 103 east. The suspect also entered into a residence unlawfully where other victims were assaulted,” Bridges said.
Deputies are still looking for the driver of the Dodge Ram.
“Authorities need to speak with this possible victim on what occurred from Highway 103 E and 95 until the suspect exited the vehicle in Etoile. We are asking this person to please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at 936-560-7794 or their local DPS office,” Bridges said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the deputy-involved shooting, Bridges said, while the sheriff’s office will perform an internal investigation and continue to investigate the reported home invasion, stabbing, and attempted theft of several vehicles.
The fatal shooting is the fifth since April 2014 involving officers in Nacogdoches County, according to previous Sentinel reports.
The last occurred in May 2016 when Jamie Allen Stotts, 29, was shot and killed by deputies during a stand off on FM 2259.
In April 2014, two deputies were placed on administrative leave with pay following the death of Darrell Joseph Legnon, 25.
In that case, a Cushing ISD resource officer conducted a traffic stop on the car in which Legnon was a passenger just before 11 p.m. on April 22 on state Hwy. 204 and 6th Street. The two deputies in the area went to the scene to back up the CISD officer when Legnon reportedly got out of the car with a shotgun, turned toward the officers and pointed the weapon at them. The deputies opened fire, killing him at the scene.
On Aug. 7, 2013, a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kevin B. Koonce, 46, after he opened fire on him while officers from multiple agencies tried to serve an arrest warrant on state Hwy. 103 near Etoile around 5 a.m.
Deputies killed John Stevens, 41, on June 17, 2013, in the early-morning hours after he reportedly walked toward deputies, armed with a pistol and disregarding their commands to stop and drop his weapon. Deputies used bean-bag rounds in an attempt to disarm Stevens, but he took cover behind some bushes and began shooting at them with a handgun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.