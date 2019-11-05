NACOGDOCHES — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting on Sunday morning west of Nacogdoches.
The shooting happened at a home on Sandyland Circle, which connects to County Road 823 off state Highway 21 west.
Victor Alexander Torres, 19, remained jailed on Monday charged with murder, a first-degree felony. Torres’ booking report shows an address on Sandyland Circle, roughly five lots north of where the shooting occurred.
Five men were helping the homeowner build a barn on his property when Torres approached and began shooting at them with a rifle, Sheriff Jason Bridges said.
“Four of the men were shot by the suspect, and one person was able to escape the shooting without being injured,” Bridges said.
One of the workers, 34-year-old Jose Rojo-Velasco, died at the worksite and was pronounced dead by Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Dorothy Tigner-Thompson. Three of the men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.
“Two of the victims have been released from the hospital, and one victim still remains in ICU,” Bridges said.
The sheriff’s office, Nacogdoches police and Texas Highway Patrol all responded to the shooting along with the County Combined SWAT team. The area was quickly put on lockdown to prevent further violence, Bridges said.
“The investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released at a later time. More charges are expected to be filed in this case,” Bridges said.
Rojo-Velasco’s body was taken to Tyler for an autopsy.
