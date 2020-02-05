NACOGDOCHES —SFA’s Board of Regents approved a fixed-rate tuition plan for students at its January meeting.
Through the plan, undergraduate students can take up to 21 credit hours at the cost of 12 hours with no additional charge, university officials said.
“By incentivizing students to take additional semester credit hours, the fixed-rate plan will help lower student debt levels, decrease the time to graduation and provide greater academic flexibility,” said Danny Gallant, vice president for business and finance. “It will create more cost transparency for students and families and simplify the billing process.”
Tuition and fee rates are variable for students who enroll in one to 11 semester credit hours but will transition to a flat rate at 12 semester credit hours. In addition, students entering SFA in the fall have access to a guaranteed price plan that freezes tuition and mandatory fee costs for a period of four years.
“We are looking at every possible option to make college more accessible and affordable for our students, including a variety of course delivery modes that will allow us to most effectively meet students where they are,” SFA president Scott Gordon said.
Regents also approved the consolidation of various fees into a flat tuition charge of $100 per semester for undergraduate students and $75 per semester for graduate students, in an effort designed to simplify the billing process and provide greater academic course delivery flexibility.
“This will replace all course and lab fees for undergraduate and graduate students and will provide the same average level of income,” Gallant said. “It will allow students and their families to better calculate what their expenses will be.”
Scarleth Lopez, a senior psychology major from Dayton and president of SFA’s Student Government Association, said SFA students will appreciate the initiatives approved at the meeting.
“I believe this will be really beneficial, especially for first-generation students,” Lopez said. “It will reduce the uncertainty that they may feel about college and incentivize them to take course loads that allow them to reach their goals in a timely manner.”
Regents also approved a price reduction for SFA’s program for registered nurses seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Cost for the 31-semester credit hour online program will be $8,300 for participants who complete the program within four years.
The SFA Board of Regents holds quarterly meetings in January, April, July and October.
