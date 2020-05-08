NACOGDOCHES —A 19-year-old Nacogdoches resident is facing a felony charge for hitting a 10-year-old boy with a jet ski.
Michael James Dean Ries, 19, of Nacogdoches, is charged with a third-degree felony for the crash. He was arrested outside his home Thursday evening and booked into the county jail, where he was still incarcerated without bail set as of noon Friday.
Nacogdoches County game warden Randy Stovall said the last update he’d gotten about the victim, who’s name was not being released as of Friday, was that the boy was in stable condition at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.
Ries is accused of leaving the scene of an accident, though Stovall said the language of the actual charge as used by game wardens is different than the way its worded by other law-enforcement agencies.
Emergency responders from area fire stations, the Nacogdoches Police Department and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office assisted game wardens with the investigation into the crash.
That help was essential in getting information from witnesses that led to Ries’ arrest.
“They really helped us out,” he said.
Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were dispatched to the scenic overlook off FM 225 for the crash. The jet ski Ries was supposedly riding was found abandoned on the west side of the lake, according to authorities.
Additional charges could be filed in the case, Stovall said, but that decision will be left to the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office.
Stovall said it’s been several years since Nacogdoches County game wardens have been dispatched to a jet-ski accident or boating-crash fatality on area bodies of water.
