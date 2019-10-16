NACOGDOCHES — In an incident in which the resulting injuries were described as “miraculous” by hospital and university personnel alike, Stephen F. Austin freshman football player LaCoryien Washington was shot in the head during an apparent drive-by shooting while attending a party with his younger brother in the Dallas suburb of Mansfield Saturday night.
According to SFA first-year head coach Colby Carthel, despite being shot in the forehead, the Mansfield Summit graduate, who had gone home during the Lumberjacks’ bye weekend, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth after the incident and was reportedly awake and communicating with those around him on Sunday.
“We went over and saw him (Sunday),” Carthel said during his weekly news conference on Monday. “He’s not on oxygen or breathing tube. It’s a better situation than I thought I was going to walk in to when you hear about one of your players was shot in the forehead.
“When I visited with him for a little bit he was in good spirits. He took one right square in the forehead. It wasn’t a fatal injury or anything. It’s a miracle. The doctors and nurses said it was a miracle. He had all functions of all four limbs and all his senses.”
Washington, who was an innocent bystander during the shooting, according to the SFA coach, was listed in serious but stable condition on Monday.
Carthel went on to say that the bullet was still lodged in Washington’s skull as of Monday, and he was scheduled to to have surgery to repair the skull fracture and try to retrieve the bullet, if possible on Tuesday. According to a report after the subsequent operation on Tuesday, Washington is doing well and the largest part of the bullet fragment was removed from his skull.
Carthel said Washington, a 6-0, 208-pound safety, was one of the program’s top recruits when he signed with the FCS program this past spring. He had been recovering from an injury he sustained in the summer, missing the first six games of the season. He working toward getting back in the lineup before Saturday’s shooting.
“He has a good outlook on the situation,” Carthel said. “I walked into that ICU waiting room (on Sunday) and there was about 100 people. This ol’ boy is well thought of up there in Mansfield by his coaches, family and friends. Please continue to pray for LaCoryien and his mom and dad.”
Washington was a three-year letter winner at safety at Mansfield Summit. He also lettered in track his senior year of high school. He tallied 101 tackles, 12 interceptions, eight passes defended and four fumble recoveries in three varsity seasons. He also caught seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown during his junior season as a wide receiver.
He was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals after high school. He picked SFA over the likes of the University of Arizona and New Mexico State to further his football career.
