NACOGDOCHES — Top Republicans in the Texas House put targets on the backs of state Reps. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) and Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) for the 2020 primary cycle, according to GOP lawmakers who have listened to a tape of a meeting between House leadership and members of a hardline conservative group.
Clardy and Ashby are among 10 Republican lawmakers on a list of political adversaries given to Michael Quinn Sullivan, CEO of Empower Texans, in a deal that would give the group media credentials in exchange for help defeating those incumbents in the upcoming primary.
Sullivan says the deal happened during a June 12 meeting between Empower Texans officials, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and House GOP Caucus chairman Dustin Burrows of Lubbock.
Bonnen has denied such a list exists, but Sullivan says he taped the meeting and has allowed some GOP members to listen to it.
“It’s real, It’s authentic. It’s accurate,” Clardy said of Sullivan’s account of the recording, which he listened to this past week.
State Rep. Steve Toth, who listened to the recording with Clardy, corroborated the account.
“What I derived from the audio tape — it’s very clear — is that Speaker Bonnen was not truthful about a list not being provided,” Toth, a Republican from The Woodlands, told The Texas Tribune after he listened to a recording.
Clardy said Burrows mentioned GOP members, including himself, who could be targeted in the primary
House Republican Caucus rules forbid any member from opposing an incumbent Republican. The rule was sponsored and pushed by Burrows. That rule could mean both Bonnen and Burrows could face consequences within the party.
“There are things that we cannot abide. The allegations that were made were serious and in my opinion must be addressed. Every member, I believe, has a right, a duty and an obligation to listen to this audio and then act according to the oath that they took to this state and their constituents to do the right thing,” Clardy said. “Knowing the people I serve with and their high quality, character, judgment, intelligence and dedication to the House of Representatives and the people of Texas, I am filled with confidence that we will do the right thing.”
Empower Texans targeted Clardy during the 2018 primary, supporting his opponent Danny Ward, of Alto.
Ashby’s office said he had been on a family vacation and had not heard the recording. He returned to Lufkin Friday afternoon.
“While the details of this story are still developing, Speaker Bonnen has indicated that the accusations are false and out of context. Until we know all of the facts, I’m going to refrain from further comment, except to say that as elected officials, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard by ensuring that our words and actions reflect the values, high moral character and integrity that should be expected of us,” Ashby said in an email.
The list reportedly included Clardy, Ashby, Tan Parker of Flower Mound, Steve Allison of San Antonio, Ernest Bailes of Shepherd, Drew Darby of San Angelo, Kyle Kacal and John Raney of College Station, Stan Lambert of Abilene, and Phil Stephenson of Wharton.
Clardy said he was uncertain why he was targeted for the 2020 primary.
“None of these makes any bit of sense. One of the most difficult things for me to understand is why we’re having this conversation and why these things occurred. This meeting existed. They said what they said and their actions are going to have consequences,” Clardy said.
Sullivan has said through the Empower Texans website that he and one of his top lieutenants met with Bonnen and Burrows on June 12. Bonnen left the room, Sullivan said, and Burrows listed off 10 members of the House to be politically targeted in exchange for media credentials for the next legislative session.
At least three members of the House — Clardy, Toth and Jonathan Strickland — had listened to the tape by Saturday. Sullivan has not publicly released the recording.
“Speaker Bonnen and Rep. Burrows must recant their false claims. All of them. Immediately,” Sullivan wrote on his website. “If they do not, I believe I will be obligated to release the recording — in whole or in part, I haven’t decided yet — so as to set straight the record they have tried to contort.”
Bonnen has repeatedly given a different account of the meeting and has publicly declared that he looks forward to supporting all incumbents in their reelection bids.
“Mr. Sullivan,” Bonnen said in a statement, “release your recording. Release it in its entirety.”
Burrows has not publicly responded since Sullivan first made his allegations.
Democrats joined with Bonnen this week in asking for the recording to be released.
“House Democrats agree with the Speaker and others that the recording should be released in its entirety,” state Rep. Chris Turner, a Grand Prairie Democrat who chairs the caucus, said in a statement Friday. “Complete transparency is paramount; allowing select political insiders to hear it in private isn’t going to cut it.”
