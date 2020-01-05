NACOGDOCHES — Heavyweight boxing champion and entrepreneur George Foreman will appear at the 2020 Nacogdoches Film Festival, organizers have announced.
The annual event, which includes screenings, panels and film competitions, will be Feb. 20-22 at The Fredonia Hotel.
Most film screenings are $10. Full day passes are available for $30, and a $75 all-access pass includes all events over three days, VIP reception and priority seating at screenings. More importantly, proceeds from sales support the next generation of filmmakers in the SFA program, event chairman Ron Johnson said.
Open to the public, the Nacogdoches Film Festival debuted in April 2012, its creators hoping to build awareness of independent films and provide opportunities and insight for budding filmmakers.
“We will have all the regular panels,” Johnson said, “and (composer) Christopher North will be back.”
The festival also includes celebrity guests such as Foreman, who since retiring from boxing in 1997 has become known from infomercials for products such as the George Foreman grill. Now 70, he and his wife live in his birthplace of Marshall.
Also confirmed for this year’s event is Texas filmmaker, director and actor Josh Jordan, whose film, “This World Won’t Break,” will be shown, along with New York-based independent filmmaker Hansi Oppenheimer. Her film, to be screened, “All Hail the Popcorn King,” documents the work of locally based writer Joe Lansdale, who is also scheduled to appear. Comedian and actress Ruth Buzzi, best known for her role in TV’s “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh In,” is returning to the festival this year. Buzzi appeared in the 2017 SFA summer feature “Glenn’s Gotta Go,” which will be screened at this year’s festival. Also being shown is “Let’s Kill Mom,” the 2018 SFA summer feature written and directed by Buddy Ketelle.
The winning entry of the festival’s 2020 feature film competition will be screened on opening night, Feb. 20. Competition winners are expected to be announced on Feb. 1.
“We’ve gotten about a dozen high school shorts,” Johnson said.
For tickets and updated schedules, visit nacogdochesfilmfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.