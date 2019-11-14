RUSK — With a ceremonial shovel full of dirt, the Deep East Texas contingent to Austin proved wrong a half century’s worth of naysayers.
State Rep. Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches and Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville joined the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Tuesday in breaking ground on a $200 million expansion at Rusk State Hospital as part of a $1 billion package to overhaul the state’s psychiatrical hospital system.
“We were told by a number of folks, ‘That can’t happen. It’s not going to happen. It’s going to be a cold day in Hades before they build a new facility in Rusk, Texas.’ Well folks, it’s not a cold day in Hades, but it is a cold day in Rusk,” Clardy said. “It’s a great thing this is actually happening.”
Construction is set to begin soon and should be completed in 2024.
“This has been 50 years in the making, so we out too be excited. I know we’ll be more excited when the ribbon cutting happens,” said Dr. Courtney Phillips, executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
Clardy and Nichols were instrumental in securing funding and helped lead more than a dozen tours that brought some of the state’s lawmakers to the city of 5,500 people, said Mike Maples, deputy executive commissioner for the state’s health and specialty care system.
“It will position the Rusk State Hospital and the entire state hospital team to drive needed changes in the way we approach in-patient psychiatric care across the country,” Maples said.
Getting funding for Rusk took years of work and required a massive overhaul of the state’s psychiatric hospital system.
“The only way the plan would work is if we implement a plan that solves all the problems,” Nichols said. “We basically laid out a statewide plan. It’s a billion dollars done in three phases.”
The funding means a lot for the small town, where almost everyone has or has family who have worked at the hospital, said James I. Perkins, a Rusk attorney and banker. Perkins, who’s father was Rusk county judge, said he first visited the hospital to watch a court hearing when he was about 10 years old.
“Mentally ill people traditionally don’t have family support. Since they’re different, people don’t want to be around them or help them. Getting the political base for them has been very difficult through the years,” Perkins said. “Unfortunately too many times people associate mentally ill people with deaths and mass violence. Then they want to spend the money. When that’s not going on they want to spend it on other things that are also important,”
The struggle over hospital funding began sometime around 1969, Nichols said. Many opponents wanted to privatize or move the hospital to a metro area.
“You’re in powerful competition with a lot of powerful people all over the state,” Nichols said.
But once senators, representatives and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick toured the facility, Nichols said, they began to understand the need to overhaul the state’s hospital system.
Opened in 1919, Rusk State Hospital currently has 325 beds and serves 36 counties including Angelina and Nacogdoches. The expansion will include a 100-bed unit and a 100-bed maximum security facility. That ads 60 maximum security beds, while keeping the hospital’s overall capacity the same.
Maximum security beds often used for forensic patients have been in high demand since a 2012 court ruling that requires state hospital to make beds available for incompetent defendants within 21 days of a criminal court’s commitment order.
About 67 percent of patients at Rusk fell into into that category in fiscal 2019. The average length of stay for a forensic patient at Rusk is 263 days, according to data released in October.
