NACOGDOCHES — When she heard of an upcoming vacancy on Angelina & Neches River Authority Board, Kimberly Childs, dean of SFA’s College of Sciences and Mathematics, was instantly intrigued.
She was familiar with the role of the river authority, a government entity tasked with management of rivers and streams in the Neches River Basin, and decided to apply.
“I began to hear about ANRA from our state legislators as they talked about the natural resources of East Texas and the role we play in water resource development and conservation,” she said. “Hearing that, I was interested in serving in some capacity, because at my core I am a servant leader. I realize the community and SFA are inextricably connected.”
On April 13, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Childs to the ANRA board along with the reappointments of Jody Anderson of Lufkin and Thomas Murphy of Crockett. All three terms expire in September 2025.
Including Childs, who is succeeding Nacogdoches resident David King, three of ANRA’s board members have ties to Nacogdoches. New Life Church pastor and former school administrator Dale Morton and Austin Bank regional President Frances Spruiell are serving terms that expire in 2021.
Based in Lufkin, the river authority’s responsibilities include water quality management, flood control, conservation, water rights and prevention of erosion in a 17-county region.
“It’s a significant conversation that we have to have in East Texas. I realized that I wanted to be part of it,” said Childs, who is in her 24th year with SFA.
At the university, Childs oversees seven academic departments, including geology and biology.
“I’ve learned so much about water resource development, conservation of water resources and hydrology from our faculty — I think it’s wonderful how we all learn from each other,” she said.
Her community service currently includes the Chamber of Commerce board and Nacogdoches Rotary Club.
Childs grew up in Galveston, the daughter of parents who often modeled servant leadership, she says. As a young girl drawn to science and math from an early age, she also had been particularly influenced by two Sunday school teachers — one who taught her as a young child to serve others, the other who encouraged her as a teen to be comfortable in her own skin.
“Back then, it wasn’t the norm for females to pursue degrees in mathematics,” Childs recalled. “Mrs. Roberts knew I loved math, and understand that at times, it made me feel different than my friends.”
She went on to earn a master’s in mathematics at SFA in 1988, “and knew when I left that I wanted to get back,” she says. She got her doctorate from Texas A&M in 1995, and after teaching in Galveston and Jacksonville, she joined the staff of SFA in 1996.
Childs and her husband, Gary, have now lived in Nacogdoches for 15 years. The couple has three grown children and nine grandchildren, all residents of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.