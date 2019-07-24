NACOGDOCHES — The son of a former Nacogdoches physician has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a University of Mississippi student.
Lafayette County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Maj. Alan Wilburn says 22-year-old Brandon A. Theesfeld is charged with murder in the death of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial.
Theesfeld is the son of Dr. Daniel Theesfeld, who practiced pain management in Nacogdoches and Longview before opening a practice in Fort Worth.
A 21-year-old from St. Louis, Kostial was found dead Saturday night in the Harmontown community near Sardis Lake, about 30 miles northeast of campus in Oxford, Mississippi.
Theesfeld was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into Lafayette County jail. He appeared before a judge Tuesday, but bail will be decided later.
Kostial was working toward a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Kostial’s father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that his daughter had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at the university. He says she graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016.
Theesfeld was a student in the School of Business Administration and has been suspended from the university, Rod Guajardo, associate director of strategic communications for Ole Miss, told the Clarion-Ledger.
Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy told the Clarion-Ledger Monday that Kostial’s body was sent to the Mississippi state crime lab for autopsy.
“We’re not releasing anything else yet so we don’t compromise the integrity of the investigation and so we can determine who was responsible for this horrible crime,” he told the newspaper.
