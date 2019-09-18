NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitor’s Bureau began pushing earlier this year to become designated by the Texas Music Office as a music-friendly community — a designation doled out by the office to only eight town in the state.
And while the push for that designation — both in East Texas and statewide — is relatively new, Nacogdoches residents will be able to see Saturday how the Oldest Town in Texas is, and arguably long has been, a place amicable to musicians with the Nacogdoches Music Fest.
The festival coincides with ArtFest Nacogdoches — an event planned for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eugenia Sterne Park downtown — as well as with Family Weekend for SFA students.
Beginning at 8 p.m., four businesses will host live music running until around 2 a.m. Sunday. The fest features about a dozen bands and performers scattered among the four venues, which are all within a mile of each other along North Street, which is part of an effort to create a walkable event, said Music Fest organizers Brigette Kozash and JD Christopher.
All the acts are local, and, with the exception of a $10 cover charge for one venue, none of them will charge for their shows Saturday.
Christopher and Kozash believe that, along with walkablilty is one of the biggest things that sets Nacogdoches Music Fest apart from the various iterations of music festivals that have cropped up in town over the years.
“People get worried about the cost and the money,” said Christopher, a Martinsville native and longtime local musician who now plays with the band Can you Repeat the Question? “Everybody that’s going to play here is not worried about the money.”
Christopher said Nacogdoches has long had a thriving music scene, but it wasn’t always one that residents at large knew about. Over the years, it’s surged and ebbed, and there was often a sense of competition among local musicians.
Music Fest is taking a different approach, and one that seems to be resonating with area performers in recent years.
“Changing that mindset has been a big deal. There’s a sense of community now that we’re all a part of,” Christopher said. “There’s more excitement. There’s a lot of help, and everybody’s coming together.”
Part of the event’s mission is to actively try to reach a broader audience — to expand beyond the people who already frequent the shows and concerts that happen in town.
Kozash, who also operates a local poetry Zine called Conscious, said ideally Nacogdoches Music Fest will foster a sense of energy among musicians and artists who attend — part of the reason the event correlating with ArtFest was a perfect fit.
“Being around productive people makes you want to create,” she said. “We have some amazing local talent. People are going to be interested in the music.”
Ideally, the festival will return and grow in coming years, Christopher and Kozash said, but that’s not what’s on their minds days before the event’s inaugural run.
“It’s all our friends playing around us,” Kozash said. “It’s going to be fun no matter what happens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.