NACOGDOCHES — Storms that tore through East Texas killed one person and were responsible for a slew of calls to emergency responders.
Larry Hadnot, Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at his home on Sweat Circle — a private road off FM 225 — after a tree fell on his home, trapping him inside. A second person in the home escaped with minor injuries, according to information released by County Judge Greg Sowell Saturday morning.
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office activity log, emergency responders were dispatched to 370 Sweat Circle shortly after midnight Friday.
“Early damage reports in the county include widespread trees down, some structures damaged and power outages,” according to the statement.
The sheriff’s office activity log showed road hazard and weather calls on at least four roads in the county, stretching from north of Cushing to southwest Nacogdoches County.
Roads had reopened throughout the county by 9:40 a.m.
Oncor reported several hundred customers without power as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service preliminary reports recorded wind gusts as high as 35 mph, and high wind speed of 24 mph for the Lufkin area, which is the nearest NWS weather station to Nacogdoches.
The storm also cause fatalities in Louisiana. The Bossier Parrish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two fatalities as of 5 a.m. Saturday.
“An elderly couple was found deceased early Saturday morning by South Bossier...firefighters near their demolished trailer home.” according to the sheriff’s office.
