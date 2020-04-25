NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches native Brandon Jones had a dream come true Friday night, as the 5-foot-11, 198-lb. safety overcame injuries as a three-year starter of the University of Texas Longhorns and was the 70th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft by the AFC East Miami Dolphins.
Jones, who played at Nacogdoches High School from 2012-15 and came out of high school as the top safety in the nation, earning All-American honors, became the first Dragon football player drafted into the NFL since 2001, when Kynan Forney was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.
Texas head football coach Tom Herman released a statement late Friday night with high praise of the Longhorn safety.
“In Brandon, (the Dolphins are) getting a remarkable young man who has a heart of gold and is very smart and instinctual,” Herman said in the statement on the Longhorn website. “He is the best open-field tackler that I’ve ever coached. He gets them on the ground one way or another.
“He can come downhill and hit you in the run game, but can also roam center field and is extremely fast. I think in one play a couple years ago, we tracked him right at 23 miles-per-hour on a play where he knocked the running back out of bounds on a fourth-and-goal from the two-yard line. He’s very versatile at safety. He can play center field and can play in the box. He’s physical and will hit you. He’s one of our captains and is a great leader.”
Jones’ selection marks the seventh time in the last 11 NFL Drafts that a Texas defensive back has been picked. He’s also the 25th Longhorn DB to be selected in the last 30 NFL Drafts.
According to the UT athletic media relations department, he is the fifth Longhorn to be drafted by the Dolphins all-time (Kheeston Randall, 2012; Rod Wright, 2006; John Stuart, 1986; and Glenn Blackwood, 1979).
“Hes a consummate pro,” Herman continued. “He studies his craft and studies not just himself and techniques, he studies the great ones in the NFL and the great ones in college, as well. He’s always studying and always trying to make himself better. He really enjoys that part of the game — the scheme and X’s and O’s part of the game.”
Jones was the sixth pick of the third round of Friday night’s virtual NFL Draft and the seventh safety chosen. Safeties chosen before him were Alabama’s Xavier McKinney (2nd Round/4th/NY Giants); Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger (2nd/5th/New England); LSU’s Grant Delpit (2nd/12th/Cleveland); Minnesota’s Antoine Winfield, Jr. (2nd/13th/Tampa Bay); Southern Illinois’ Jeremy Chinn (2nd/32nd/Carolina); and California’s Ashtyn Davis (3rd/4th/NY Jets).
ESPN’s Steve Muench gave Jones praise in his pre-draft analysis.
“Jones is an excellent tackler who is active in run support and chases with effort. He plays bigger than his size and looks to separate receivers from the ball in coverage. He doesn’t have the playing speed or the instincts of a true center fielder.
“Jones is opportunistic, but not a ball hawk. He’s a fearless punt returner who averaged 10.8 yards per punt return.”
ESPN’s Matt Bowen said he feels Jones could see the field early in his Dolphin career.
“With the Dolphins cutting veteran Reshad Jones this off-season, Miami needed to address the safety position. Brandon Jones has the physical play traits to get on the field early as a rookie for a Miami team that has focused on upgrading the secondary through free agency and the draft.”
Jones was Miami’s sixth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dolphins had three first-rounders: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (5th overall pick); USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson (18th overall); and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (30th overall).
The Dolphins had a pair of second round picks: Louisiana guard Robert Hunt (39th overall) and Alabama offensive tackle Raekwon Davis (56th overall).
ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper, Jr. had high praise for Jones as well.
“I love the versatility of Brandon Jones,” Kiper stated. “He’s done a lot during his career at Texas. You think about this past season, he had 64 solo of his 86 tackles, which led that Longhorn defense. That’s impressive. Four-and-a-half tackles for loss, broke up four passes, had a couple of interceptions, and forced a fumble, but what I really like is he can play high and he can play in the slot. That’s what really got my attention this past year — his ability to cover as a slot, that’s critical in the NFL.”
Jones graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Sports Management and a minor in Education. He started 35 of the 46 games he played in as a member of the Longhorns. He posted 233 tackles, with 175 of those solos, 14 tackles for loss, intercepted four passes and defended 11.
He was an honorable mention All-Big 12 defender in 2018 and a watch-list candidate for both the Lott IMPACT and Bronko Nagurski trophies prior to the 2019 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.