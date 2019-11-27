Faced with the monumental task of trying to knock off the No. 1-ranked squad in the country on its own home court, the SFA Lumberjacks did the virtually impossible Tuesday night, as seniors Nathan Bain and Kevon Harris led a group of Lumberjacks that got into foul trouble and not only survived, but the ’Jacks became true giant killers when they won a thriller over Duke, 85-83, in overtime in the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, NC.
SFA (5-1) trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but Harris kept the ’Jacks in the game as he scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first 20 minutes and pulled SFA to within 45-40 at the break.
But it was the play at the final horn than no one in Nacogdoches will likely forget anytime soon.
After forcing top-ranked Duke to the extra period, the Lumberjacks led 83-81 on a layup by Harris with 2:57 remaining. Duke’s Vernon Carey, who led the Blue Devils with 20 points, forced an 83-83 tie with 2:14 left on a second-chance shot.
The teams traded possessions, with Duke committing its fifth turnover in the extra period and SFA’s Cameron Johnson having a shot blocked in the paint.
Duke had a chance to win it when Tre Jones missed a jumper with 15.6 seconds left, but an offensive rebound allowed the Blue Devils to run down the clock for a final win opportunity.
But the ’Jacks would have none of it.
On a pass into the paint, SFA junior transfer Roti Ware got a hand on it and teammate Gavin Kensmil, who had played the final 9:04 of regulation and overtime with four fouls, dove to the floor.
Kensmil gained possession and, from a seated position under the Duke goal, found Bain — who had a bloodied lip only minutes before — at the top of the three-point line. With less than three seconds left Bain took off down the floor and laid the ball in for the winning shot just a fraction of a second before the clock ticked to 0:00.
“I saw my teammates fighting (for the loose ball) on the floor and they just got me the ball,” Bain said after the game. “I just looked up and there was like 2.6 seconds left, so I figured I just had to get on my horse and get going because there wasn’t much time left.”
It was the shot that was heard around the country when Bain scored, leaving the capacity crowd of 9,314 stunned, except for the loyal fans who followed the team to Durham.
The loss was the biggest upset over Duke (6-1) in 16 years as the Lumberjacks came into the game as 27.5-point underdogs. It was also the first loss in 150 home games against nonconference opponents dating back to 2000.
“They played harder than we did and were tougher,” said Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. “(SFA) had 64 points in the paint and forced 22 turnovers. They just played a lot tougher and better and deserved to win.”
SFA shot 48.7% from the field and only 20% behind the three-point arc. Duke converted 50% from the field and 33.3% from three-point territory.
The score was tied 11 times and there was 17 lead changes — not expected in this battle.
SFA led in fast break points, 26-16, bench points, 27-7, points in the paint, 64-36, and points off turnovers, 22-15, forcing 22 Duke turnovers, while committing only 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.