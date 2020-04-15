Q. How do I set up an online account so I can still read the news daily?
A. I got one of the girls at the circulation desk to sit down and walk me through this process. I hope this step-by-step walk through will help.
Step one, call The Lufkin Daily News to get your paper at (936) 631-2629 and ask for your subscription number.
Step two, go to The Lufkin Daily News website and create an online account using your email address.
From there, you have two options. Whatever one you choose will get you where you need to be.
The first is to log into your account. At the top right corner you should see your username.
Move your mouse over the username and a drop down menu should appear. From there click on “dashboard,” and that will take you to a new page.
There should be seven squares on that page that pop up. You’ll select the one that says “subscriptions.” That will take you to another page that has the paper’s rates. Click on the option that says “free to print subscribers.”
When you click on that option it will take you to another new page that allows you to type in your subscription number and your last name. Click the prompt “I am not a robot” and then “Claim it” at the bottom right side of your screen.
And then it should say “thank you, you are now able to read.”
The other way is to find a story that isn’t free (for example, any coronavirus-related story is free and will not work, but you can click on my story today about the Angelina County Commissioners Court and it should work). It will prompt you to purchase a subscription.
That will take you to another page that has the paper’s rates. Click on the option that says “free to print subscribers.”
When you click on that option it will take you to another new page that allows you to type in your subscription number and your last name. Click the prompt “I am not a robot” and then “Claim it” at the bottom right side of your screen.
And then it should say “thank you, you are now able to read.”
(Yes, the last three paragraphs were copied and pasted from the previous set of instructions.)
If you have any questions, feel free to call in. Have your username and password ready for whoever is helping you.
Q. I was reading a Daily Sentinel story this morning and they mention how Nacogdoches County COVID totals include people being treated in Nacogdoches hospitals who are from other counties, but the Angelina County totals are all about county of residence, or at least that was my perception. Are counties just coming up with their own methodologies for counting? Is there a statewide standard for how they total?
A. OK, so I can’t find where they said they were including out-of-county people in their totals. In fact, I actually found the exact opposite. Sharon Shaw, the Angelina County & Cities Health District Administrator pointed to a recent Daily Sentinel article which said:
“This total includes only Nacogdoches residents, but as a health care hub for other counties, our hospitals are treating more cases,” states a Monday report card released by the county’s Emergency Management Office.
So they are treating more people than their counted total.
Shaw also included a clip of what she said were the disease surveillance guidelines.
“Disease reporting is relevant to the county of residence of the individual who has the disease or condition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.