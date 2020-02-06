Q: Why did The Lufkin Daily News stop running mug shots with the police reports?
A: If you’ve read our police reports in the last week or two, you’ve probably noticed we haven’t included any mug shots like we usually do. I can promise this has been frustrating for us, too. I went through AngelinaCounty.net three times one day to try to get mug shots before I learned it was a system issue and not a user error.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said it’s a system issue on their end and that their IT guy is working on a solution.
There’s some mismatch between an upgrade the jail received and the hardware and network changes that are messing up how the mugshots are handled.
I promise we will start posting them again when the situation is resolved, though.
Q: How do I reserve city facilities?
A: It’s pretty much the same across the board for each city in the county.
In Lufkin, the best way is to go online to lufkinparks.com, said Sue Pierce, Lufkin Parks & Recreation office manager. She recommended clicking the Rentals button, which will redirect you to a page that lists the different pavilions, fields and community centers. You can decide which one you want based on availability and reserve it from there.
In Huntington, go to city hall and talk to Silvia Fuentes, city manager Bill Stewart said. She has specific information on availability, costs and the paperwork needed to reserve a facility.
In Diboll, you can call city hall at 829-4757 for the park pavilions and for the civic center you can call 829-4888 or email lchristmas@cityofdiboll.com, city secretary Melissa McCall said.
In Hudson, your best bet is to take a trip to Hudson City Hall and check what dates are available, city secretary Cheryl Everett said. They have a rental agreement with information on fees for the facility, tables, chairs and other amenities on it.
I reached out to Zavalla twice by email starting on Monday, but they didn’t answer by deadline for this column. You can call their city hall at 897–3311, though, and find answers through them.
