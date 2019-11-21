Q. I saw Commissioner (Bobby) Cheshire (Pct. 4) drive off the lot with a new GMC Denali that has a sunroof that he used county money to purchase. They had to take the insignia off it. How is this OK?
A. Yes. You likely did see him driving a new vehicle. The commissioners court on Oct. 22 approved his request to purchase a used 2018 GMC — using money from two trade-ins.
While he has purchased, or leased, large machinery in the last year, I haven’t recorded anything about him purchasing a new pickup since a vehicle fire in late 2018 destroyed his county truck.
I spoke to county attorney Cary Kirby, who said Cheshire followed all legal requirements to get the Denali.
Q. How did the city of Hudson come up with the money to purchase and renovate the Trout House as its new city hall?
A. The city is financing the Trout House through Austin Bank, Texas National Association for $400,000. They will make monthly payments of $2,425.69 every month for 20 years at a 4% interest rate.
With this purchase they get three large structures: the Trout House, a pavilion that will be used as the event center and a back building that will be used as the Hudson Police Department. The city is especially excited for the police department because the police have been using temporary structures and now they will have a legitimate office, city manager James Freeman said.
As for the renovation, the city has spent $33,030 so far this year. They expect to spend $49,000 by the time they are finished. This does not include the new council table simply because it was planned to be built this year regardless of whether the city had a new building or not, Freeman said.
