Q. Can Lufkin’s city council reverse the Rudolph decision?
A. No, the city council cannot reverse this decision because it wasn’t their decision to make in the first place, Jason Arnold, assistant to the city manager, said.
Arnold said officials with GE approached the city about moving the Christmas attraction.
“If they want to move it, it’s up to them,” he said. “I’m just happy they’re still willing to put it up.”
Rudolph doesn’t belong to the city and isn’t under the city’s control, he said. The officials who did have a say were happy to put it up downtown when GE approached them, though, he said.
Q. Is the Lufkin Junior High School bond losing money as we wait for construction to start?
A. That is a no, again.
Lufkin ISD superintendent Lynn Torres said they’re currently working with the architect to get plans created, but as the bond sits it is earning money.
“The bond was for $75 million, we have sold half of that, or just about,” she said. “It has been put away and invested. … The expenses associated with the bond, you do not pay anyone until services have been rendered.”
The architect is finalizing plans, drawings and details that can be given to the construction manager. The architectural process took longer than they originally anticipated, she said, there have been things they didn’t realize they would need to decide. Money has only gone out to the architects.
Torres said she thinks the school’s business manager may actually be upset when the bond is no longer earning the same interest it is now.
