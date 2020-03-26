Q: Some branches have been there for months on Highway 94 in front of Etech. Who is responsible for cleaning them up and when will they?
A: The city does not like having branches or any other large piles like that near the roads, I learned from talking with assistant city manager Jason Arnold. The Solid Waste Department is in charge of picking up those large piles, he said.
If you have a large pile, you can call the department and they’ll add you to the list of places to hit in the next few days. Arnold also recommended calling if you see an area that hasn’t been picked up in a while and that maybe needs to be picked up.
“If we see piles of things — me, Keith (Wright, Lufkin’s city manager) or anybody (at the city) — we call in and ask if it’s been added to the list of things to be taken care of,” Arnold said.
The department does try to stop where they see those piles as they’re making their listed runs as well, he said.
There are some cases where the issue is more involved. He said that people who hire contractors to cut back a tree, for example, should expect that those contractors will remove the pile themselves. However, that doesn’t happen every time and there have been reports of contractors telling their clients to have the city pick it up.
“(The contractor) should pick that up,” he said.
He said the pile in front of Etech may have been left because no one called it in, or because it fell off a truck or was a contractor’s responsibility.
But he also promised to go out and check on it Wednesday night to see if the pile was still there. If it was, he said he would make sure the city had it picked up.
