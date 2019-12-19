Q: What are the laws with regard to discharging a firearm outside of the city limits?
A: I called in to Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for help with this one. He said there aren’t a whole lot of restrictions in the county.
Basically, as long as you aren’t shooting across a public road, at a building or house or at a person, there aren’t any issues. However, if you decide to do something reckless, you can be charged with deadly conduct by the sheriff’s office, he said.
Q: When does your Top 10 start running? I know it’s supposed to be here at the end of the year.
A: The Top 10 local stories of 2019, as selected by employees of The Lufkin Daily News, will start Sunday and run daily until Dec. 31.
