Q: When will the right side of the Raguet Street fork at the loop be reopened? It’s been forever since they closed it.
A: That road is a Texas Department of Transportation project, Lufkin District spokespwoman Rhonda Oaks said. TxDOT had to stop work because of winter conditions but hope to finish it once the weather gets warm again, she said.
This is one of several projects paused for the winter months, according to Oaks.
She said the side road is a part of the larger project where Raguet and state Highway 103 east meet the loop (in front of the new Angelina & Neches River Authority building). The smaller road that runs behind Cherry’s Grocery and reconnects to the loop should be finished simultaneously with the other part of the road.
Q: Did anything historic or tragic ever happen in Lufkin on Valentine’s Day?
A: Sadly, on Valentine’s Day in 2009, Rickey Mullin, 45, of Lufkin, his estranged wife Margaret Reneé Mullin, 35, of Nacogdoches, and her mother Brenda Sue Mayo Alderman, 58, of Nacogdoches, were found dead on the scene at Rickey’s home at 1170 Lightfoot Road off FM 842 when Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived.
Rickey apparently shot his wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself, according to investigators.
In other local Valentine’s Day history, the first notice ever found for a daily newspaper in Lufkin was published in the Feb. 14, 1907, edition of The Nacogdoches Sentinel. So that’s a happy birthday to us.
“Lufkin has an afternoon daily paper, The News. While a copy of the newspaper has never reached this office, it is said to be a right newsy little sheet,” the Sentinel said at the time.
