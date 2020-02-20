Q: What happens when a bulb burns out in one of the strings of lights in downtown Lufkin?
A: Sid Munlin, the city’s IT director, is in charge of maintaining the downtown lights with the Street Department. He said that unlike Christmas lights, if one light goes out it doesn’t affect the rest of them.
I also asked if it would be easy to replace or fix the lights, given their placement downtown.
“The lights operate individually, but are wired in 25-foot sections,” Munlin said. “To replace a bulb that is out requires the replacement of the 25-foot section of wiring it is located in, which does require the use of a bucket truck. So the short answer is yes, it is easily replaced given the right equipment.”
Q: I know this year is the 2020 Census. When can I expect to see the mail-in form? Is there anywhere I can pick one up?
A: You will be sent an invitation to respond in mid-March, which includes an ID number and instructions for answering by internet or phone, according to the Census Bureau. Those who can’t respond online will be sent a paper questionnaire in their first letter.
The invitation will include an overview of the census, a description of language assistance and a unique code linked to your address. They don’t do this by registered voters, driver’s licenses or anything like that. They just look at places where they see people living and send information to the address.
Unlike previous censuses, there won’t be a place where you can pick up a new paper form. If you lose it you can still call or go online to submit your response. Enumerators (the people coming to knock on doors) will make an appearance later on in the campaign.
