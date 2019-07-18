Q: What’s being built at the corner of Denman and Chestnut? I saw a bunch of buildings being torn down.
A: So on Monday, a lot of people saw some buildings on Denman Avenue being torn down.
The owners are building a new convenience store, Bob Samford, the director of the Lufkin Economic Development Board, said. However, beyond that he was not sure exactly what kind of store or when it will be finished. I haven’t been able to confirm many other details.
What I do know is that the construction is being done by Sincere Developers and Builders Inc. and it is expected to cost $550,000, based on the permit they got from the city of Lufkin.
Q: I heard about a carnival and rides coming to town. Where is it and when does it start?
A: There is a carnival in Huntington this weekend, City Manager Bill Stewart confirmed.
The carnival is being run by Jim’s Rides, which expressed an interest in coming to Huntington over the summer. Stewart reached out on July 11 and the company made plans to be in town July 17-20.
From what I can tell, they’re a St. Charles, Louisiana-based company but have been around East Texas, as well.
The carnival will be open from 5-10 p.m. today and from 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Youth Softball Complex on Main Street.
Stewart said they agreed to keep the event family-friendly and completely alcohol-free. No alcohol will be sold or consumed on the premises, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.