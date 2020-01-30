Q: If it passes, how long will it take to pay off the Huntington ISD bond? How much of it will I be paying, as a resident?
A: Huntington superintendent David Flowers projected that it will take 25 years to pay off the $19.295 million bond. Currently, the district has two bonds and a refinanced bond that will be paid off in 2023, 2033 and 2036.
Huntington ISD said the average resident living on a property valued at $95,000 will expect to pay an additional $133 per year. This represents an estimated tax increase of 23 cents per $100 valuation.
This means if you live in Huntington for the next 25 years, you will probably end up paying $3,325 toward the bond.
The current Huntington ISD tax rate is $1.3422 including $1.17 for maintenance and operations and $.1722 for interest and sinking budget (which are the current bonds). The 2019-20 rate is down from both the 2017-18 rate of $1.45 and the 2018-19 rate of $1.39.
———
