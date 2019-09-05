Q. How many schools in the state have championship titles in their history for football, baseball, basketball and soccer?
A. Lufkin is one of three high schools in the state to win titles for all four sports, according to the University Interscholastic League athletic website.
Lufkin High School won state titles in: baseball in 1963, basketball in 1979, football in 2001 and soccer in 2015.
Southlake Carroll High School has eight titles in football — the most recent is from 2012, six in baseball — the most recent is from 2019, four in soccer — the most recent is from 2011 and one in basketball in 1993.
San Antonio Heights High School has seven in basketball — the most recent is from 2018, three in soccer — the most recent is from 2012, one in baseball in 2016 and one in football in 2017.
Q. I heard that restaurants cannot legally feed homeless people, is that true?
A. What I have found suggests it is not. President Bill Clinton signed the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act in 1996, which would protect companies who donated food from liability suits, the nonprofit organization Feeding America, said on its website.
It sets a minimum for negligence, so if the food given is intentionally bad or unservable, that company can be held liable, or if someone is killed by the bad food, even if it wasn’t intentional, the restaurant would be held accountable.
I’ve also found many instances throughout Texas where restaurants are praised for donating the excess food — as occurred recently with an Olive Garden in Dallas.
I wasn’t able to find any Texas law that said donating the food was legal or illegal. However, one columnist with the Huffington Post wrote that lawyers would be hard pressed to sue someone feeding the hungry.
