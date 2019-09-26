Q: How many cases does the district attorney’s office prosecute each year? What about the county attorney? And what’s the difference between the DA and the county attorney’s office?
A: The difference between the two offices is that the county attorney handles misdemeanor cases and cases dealing with juveniles while the district attorney handles felony cases, Joe Martin, the Angelina County district attorney, said.
It gets more confusing when looking at crimes that would typically be a misdemeanor except because of the circumstances surrounding them, they become a felony, he said. For example, assault is a misdemeanor, but when it is assault of a child or an elderly person or is a repeat offense, it becomes a felony, he said. That is one of many examples he cited as differences in their cases.
The county attorney’s office handles a number of other civil duties and jobs, County Attorney Cary Kirby said. They provide legal advice and representation to Angelina County and its elected officials, obtain protective orders for victims of family violence, represent the state in guardianship proceedings involving elderly and disabled individuals, and represent the state in mental health and commitment proceedings.
They also handle animal seizure proceedings for both dangerous animals and mistreated animals. They also handle public information issues and open records requests for county officials.
The DA’s office was given 1,277 complaints in 2018. The number of those prosecuted will be different because that depends on the person with the complaints filed. A person who has five complaints against them may be one case or multiple cases, and it all depends on the situation, Martin said.
“For the last two years, we have filed approximately 1,700 Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases in the county courts at law,” Kirby said.
Q: What are the requirements to run for the position of county commissioner?
A: State law is relatively lax here. To seek the office of county commissioner, you have to be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county for 12 months and a resident of the precinct you’re running in for six months. You also have to be at least 18 years or older.
Beyond that, a person must not have been convicted of a felony unless they were pardoned for that offense.
Additionally, the commissioners are required to attend continuing education classes while in office.
