Q. Who should I call if I think I’ve been scammed?
A. The first place I’d call is the police. I’d be sure to file a report and follow their instructions from there on out. I’d also probably call my bank, especially if it was something to do with my credit or debit card in hopes that there is a way to get my money back.
If you do call the police, call one of the non-emergency numbers.
The Lufkin Police non-emergency number is: 633-0356
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is: 634-3331
The Huntington Police non-emergency number is: 422-4195
The Zavalla Police non-emergency number is: 897-8209
The Diboll Police non-emergency number is: 829-5586
The Hudson Police non-emergency number is: 875-3022 Ext. 107
Q. When can potential candidates put out their campaign signs?
A. Mmmm. Take a deep breath. Breathe in the smell of apple cider, pumpkins and campaigns coming my way.
In my short year and a half or so at the paper, I have learned to tell that it is campaign season by the number of times this question hits my desk.
The campaign filing period — when candidates can submit their paperwork and pay their fees — begins Nov. 9 and ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Candidates are only announcing their intention to run for a particular office before Nov. 9.
Legally, candidates can start putting signs out whenever they want. I haven’t been able to find any city ordinance or state requirement that says otherwise.
However, there are restrictions regarding how the signs are done. Signs can’t be posted in a public place and they can only be posted on private property when given express permission to do so.
“As long as they are on their own property and out of the city’s right-of-way, they will be just fine,” Jason Arnold, assistant to the city manager, said. “A good rule of thumb is to stay behind the utility poles.”
I would expect to start seeing signs soon, right around the time candidates officially have filed for office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.