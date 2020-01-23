Q: We have a dead 58-inch TV. Where can we take it to get rid of it?
A: The nearest place I can find that will accept your old TV is the Goodwill at 314 S. Wheeler Road in Jasper. The city of Lufkin, along with Angelina Beautiful/Clean, accepts household appliances, computers and other electronics during its yearly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, but does not accept TVs or computer monitors. The event typically takes place sometime during March.
If any of my readers know of anywhere closer than Jasper to recycle an old TV, I’d be happy to hear from you.
Q: When you see a “wide load” on the road and they have a police escort, who pays for that?
A: The transportation company pays for the pilot (or escort) car drivers. While qualifications vary from state to state, there are no certifications required by Texas for pilot or escort vehicle operators. In addition to private escorts, however, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles may require law enforcement escorts for some permitted vehicles.
