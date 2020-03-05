Q. I read that the constable and commissioner’s race is heading to a runoff. How does that happen? Didn’t one person get more votes than the other?
A. This was a big question after Tuesday night’s elections when candidates in both the Precinct 1 Commissioner’s race and the Precinct 2 Constable’s race, failed to obtain more than 50% of the votes.
There were 4.452 voters in the commissioners race. Incumbent Greg Harrison led the three candidates with 2,050 votes for him, or 46% of the votes. Steve Allen took second with 1,850 votes, or 41% of the votes. John Vaughn took third with 552 votes, or 12% of the votes.
There were 4,215 votes in the constable’s race. The leader, incumbent Trae Trevathan garnered 1,783 votes, or 42% of the votes. Next, Danny Anders had 1,317 votes, or 31% of the votes. Dennis Cochrane took third with 1,115 votes, or 26% of the votes.
The Secretary of State’s website said, “If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in an election requiring a majority, then a runoff election is required between the top two vote getters.”
So the runoffs for each race will be Harrison vs. Allen for commissioner and Trevathan vs. Anders for constable.
The election code requires the runoff take place some time between 20 and 45 days after officials have finished canvassing the votes. Interestingly enough, the code said that if the candidates tie in the runoff they shall cast lots to determine the winner (Sec. 2.029c) after a re-vote has been completed.
