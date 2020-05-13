Q: What elections will be held in July? When are city elections?
A: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a proclamation that set runoff and emergency elections for July 14. Here are a few runoffs to watch in Angelina County.
The Precinct 1 commissioner’s runoff is between incumbent Greg Harrison, who garnered 2,050 votes in the primary election, and Steve Allen, who received 1,850 votes.
The Pct. 2 constable’s race is between incumbent Trae Trevathan, who received 1,783 votes in the primary election, and Danny Anders, who garnered 1,317 votes.
Also, the Democratic Party is holding a runoff for U.S. Senator and railroad commissioner nominees. In the Senate race, M.J. Hegar and Royce West will battle it out in July for the chance to face Sen. John Cornyn in November.
For the railroad commissioner’s post, Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto Alonzo will vye for the chance to face Republican James ‘‘Jim’’ Wright in November.
Q: When can I submit an application for the new apartments they’re building in Diboll?
A: The apartment complex in Diboll near the golf course is nearly finished. City manager Gerry Boren said they hope to have the complex open sometime in late September or early October.
As far as submitting an application, the owners are still building a management team, Boren said. So applications won’t even be considered until that team is hired and ready to begin. He said to keep an eye on progress but expect to be able to apply sometime early or mid-September.
