QI ordered cookies from Grandough Baking Co., why did they send them on real plates? Where did they get the plates? Am I supposed to return them? Would I get a discount next time if I didn’t get the real plate?
A. Just to get this out of the way right now, no you do not get a discount if you don’t get a plate, or if you return the previous one. They’re presented that way because there’s not much of a difference in the cost of the plate versus the box, owner Justin Kezar said.
The plates are used for the decorated butter shortbread cookies to protect them from excessive breaking, he said.
“Since they are a butter cookie they are more delicate than a traditional sugar cookie, so the plate helps to protect the product from excessive breaking but it also makes a much prettier presentation than a traditional bakery box that you cannot see inside of,” he said.
He said there are people who have started collecting the Grandough plates. But they also accept the plates when returned by people who don’t want them.
Q. When I went to vote today they asked me on an iPad while checking in to choose the party I’m voting for? I thought the purpose of a voting booth is for privacy.
A. The voting attendant you meet first is supposed to spin an iPad in your direction that asks your party, Elections Administrator Elizabeth Hawkins said. This isn’t an invasion of privacy or anything, that information lets them know what activation card to print to set you up with the right ballot.
You’ll take the activation card to the voting machine where you’ll insert it and that will pull up your party’s ballot.
In the primary election you can only vote in one party or another. So anyone with dreams of voting in the Angelina County sheriff’s election and their for favorite Democratic presidential candidate this go around can kiss those dreams goodbye.
The person helping you shouldn’t say the parties, other than to tell you you’ll have to make a choice, Hawkins said. But you do have to decide which side you’re voting on when you check in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.