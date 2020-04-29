Q: Are new furniture, computers and whatnot typically included in project expenses for office expansions in government? Or are they conducted as a different charge altogether?
A: I reached out to both the city of Lufkin and Lufkin ISD to answer this one. From what I understand, they try to include as much of the cost for furniture and technology as they can so they have a clear idea of what they’re spending on a project.
“When preparing for a project, we make every effort to forecast all expenses we can reasonably expect to incur,” assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “The goal is to provide as much information as possible to allow for the best chance of success when making decisions.”
He said technology and furniture costs add up quickly, which means it’s important to note it in their projects. This way, they can look at the whole picture when making big decisions.
“At the end of the day, we have a fiscal responsibility to our citizens and we take that responsibility seriously.”
District spokeswoman Sheila Adams said they include furniture and technology infrastructure to the total bond, but not computers.
“Computers are a very disposable/changeable commodity that it is not considered a prudent expenditure for bond money,” she said.
