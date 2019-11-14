Q. What positions will be on the ballot in 2020?
A. This is a big question to ask because there are numerous positions up in the election cycle. It also depends on which election you are referring to.
Locally, these county positions are up for election in 2020:
■ District Attorney
■ County Attorney
■ Sheriff
■ Tax Assessor-Collector
■ Pct. 1 and 3 County Commissioners
■ Pct. 1, 2, 3 and 4 Constables
■ County Chairmen for both the Republican and Democratic parties.
The deadline for a candidate to file for any of these positions is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
There also will be municipal elections for city and school district positions.
The official filing period for those elections starts on Jan. 16, 2020, and ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 15, 2020.
In Lufkin, the positions up for election are:
■ Councilmen for both Wards 5 and 6.
In Diboll, the positions up for election are:
■ Mayor
■ City Council Districts 2, 3, 4, and at-large Place 6
In Huntington, Hudson and Zavalla, two council positions and the mayor’s spot are up for election.
I wasn’t able to get information on Burke at the time of this writing, but will follow up with those positions next week.
There also are a number of school board positions up in each school district in Angelina County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.