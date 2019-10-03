Q. Who can decide when flags are lowered to half-staff? I thought it was only determined by the president and governor.
A. You are right. The flag can only be flown at half-staff when ordered by the president or the state governor, according to the Flag Code
The flag should be flown at half-staff until noon on Memorial Day or by order of the president upon the death of figures in the U.S. government or state government. The mayor of the District of Columbia also can call for a flag to be lowered to half-staff.
Q. When will KLDN be back in service with full transmitter power?
A. A few weeks ago a storm damaged the station antenna for the Red River Radio Public Radio Network, broadcasting as KLDN 88.9 FM in Lufkin and the surrounding area.
An email from Tim Swarthout, with information from Troy Jones, said it looks like they have another two weeks before the antenna arrives at the station. After that, it will be another two to three days before it is fully installed.
Their website said that there were no backup parts for the antenna and that it had to be recreated. However, for those who cannot wait for the return of the station, they will still be broadcasting online at their website redriverradio.org.
