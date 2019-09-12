Q. Where is the city’s progress on the sidewalks project — through Denman I think?
A. The city is not currently engaged in any sidewalk projects, according to Kevin Gee, who oversees the city’s engineering services department. However, there are Texas Department of Transportation sidewalk projects around the Denman area.
“Along East Denman Avenue from Chestnut to Medford Drive (SL 287) and along Timberland Drive from Denman Avenue to Lufkin Avenue,” Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district, said.
These should be finished by mid-2020, she said.
She said the contractor is finishing these sidewalk improvement projects:
■ Along Timberland Drive, from FM 325 to state Highway 94;
■Along state Highway 94 from Timberland Drive to East Shepherd Avenue;
■ And from Timberland Drive) to Lufkin High School along FM 325.
The city is looking at places that could use sidewalk projects but does not have anything set right now, Gee said.
Q. How do you look up inmates in the Angelina County Jail? What are visitation hours?
A. The Angelina County website has two options to see who is in jail, or who has recently been arrested.
The easiest way is to go to Angelinacounty.net and click on “Angelina County Jail Roster.” That will take you to a page where everyone who is currently in jail has a mugshot, their offenses listed and other personal information like age or other physical descriptors. By clicking on either name, sex, height, weight, eye color, hair color or booking date you can decide what order you want to see them in.
Also, if you’re looking for someone specific, rather than scrolling through the 197 who are listed at the time of writing this article, you can just hit command “f” on a Mac or control “f” on a PC and type in their name in the search area. They will pop up pretty fast if they are currently booked.
Otherwise, you can go to the website, click on “Judicial Record Search,” then “Jail Records” and type in either the booking number or defendants first and last name. If they have been arrested it also will show any reports on their arrest(s). Those documents only provide a brief explanation, for affidavits or more detailed explanations about an incident you have to file an open records request.
Visitation hours are Wednesday from 12:30-2 p.m. for women and 2-5:30 p.m. for men. Thursday hours are 6-7 p.m. for women and 7-10 p.m. for men. Sunday hours are 1-2:30 p.m. for women and 8-11 a.m. for men.
