Q. Will all people who steal packages off our porches be tried as felons?
A. Not necessarily. House Bill 37, which took effect Sept. 1, does make it easier to prosecute porch pirates, but there are some limitations.
HB 37 criminalizes mail theft, with the penalty ranging from a Class A misdemeanor to third-degree felony, depending on the number of addresses mail is taken from.
The punishment also increases — and can go up to a first-degree felony — if there’s proof an offender intended to obtain someone’s identifying information or steal from the address of a disabled or elderly person.
Under the law, convicted mail thieves could be sentenced to between 180 days in jail and 10 years in prison, depending on how many people they have targeted. They also will face fines ranging from $4,000 to $10,000.
Punishment also increases if offenders are found to have targeted vulnerable people — the disabled or the elderly.
Lufkin Police Detective JB Smith said the bill applies to individuals who steal packages from 10 or more addresses. By stealing from 10 it is a third-degree felony, by stealing from up to 20 it’s a second-degree felony and by stealing from up to 50 or more it’s a first-degree felony.
Previously the charges were based on the value of the item, he said. For example, if it was a $10 item it was a misdemeanor but if it was a $2,500 item it would be a felony.
Q. I’d like to start being more involved in decisions made in our county. How would I go about starting a petition over this stuff with (Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby) Cheshire, the taxes or the unit road system?
A. Starting a petition is actually pretty easy, you just need to clearly state the purpose of the petition and begin getting signatures. Those signatures need to be submitted to the county and compared to the list of registered voters in the county.
Texas law states that only the signatures of “qualified voters” count toward the total necessary for a petition to be considered. That, in turn, depends on the type of petition in question. A petition also must include a person’s signature, printed name and address or voter registration identification number.
Outside of the state’s election code, a “qualified voter” is the same thing as a “registered voter.’’ New voter registration in Texas is effective 30 days after it has been submitted to the county voter registrar.
So if you want to start a movement, create or even just sign a petition, you have to be registered to vote. From there, it depends on the type of movement you’re planning as to what your next steps are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.