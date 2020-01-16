Q: Do we (as taxpayers) pay for the county airport to run?
A: No. There are actually two services in the county that are not run using taxpayer dollars — the Angelina County Airport is one and the Angelina County Landfill the other. They’re listed as “enterprise funds” in the county budget.
That the airport is self-sufficient makes it unique, because most airports in the state rely on taxpayer funding, airport manager Gary Letney said.
County commissioners approve the airport’s budget, as they also do with the landfill, but none of the revenue comes from taxes.
Q: Is the Lufkin school district classified as a rural school?
A: No. The National Center for Education Statistics defines Lufkin ISD as “Town: Remote,” according to the most recent data, which represents the 2018-19 school year.
They defined “Town: Remote” as a territory inside an urban cluster that is more than 35 miles from an urbanized area.
Diboll ISD and Hudson ISD also are classified this way.
Huntington ISD is classified as “Rural: Distant,” which is defined as a rural territory that is more than 5 miles but less than or equal to 25 miles from an urbanized area, as well as a rural territory that is more than 2.5 miles but less than or equal to 10 miles from an urban cluster.
Central ISD is classified as “Rural: Fringe,” which is defined as a rural territory that is less than or equal to 5 miles from an Urbanized Area, as well as rural territory that is less than or equal to 2.5 miles from an urban cluster.
Zavalla ISD is classified as “Rural: Remote,” which is defined as a rural territory that is more than 25 miles from an urbanized area and also more than 10 miles from an urban cluster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.