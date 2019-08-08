Q: When was the last time county employees had a raise?
A: Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said it has been about three years since employees last had a raise. He said if they do not approve a raise this year it will be the fourth year since they’ve had one.
Former County Judge Wes Suiter said commissioners decided against raises during the 2018 budget talks in favor of a balanced budget. During those deliberations, commissioners agreed the raise would essentially cover the cost of the tax rate increase necessary to pay the salaries.
Some commissioners this year have talked about the need to give raises to county employees. Some also have advocated for a tax increase to cover the needs of the county, including raises. However, nothing will be finalized until the budget is officially approved.
Q: What are the plans for the county courthouse?
A: There aren’t any concrete plans for the courthouse as of yet, Lymbery said. He said any work depends on what can be done at the courthouse with the money allotted in the budget by commissioners.
“If they allow me to go ahead and add personnel to the district attorney’s office and the county attorney, then we’re going to have to make changes with rooms we’re not using right now,” Lymbery said.
He does have ideas about what they can do to improve the situation at the courthouse, but until the budget is fully worked out, nothing can be made concrete, he said.
Commissioners will continue budget discussions at 1:30 p.m. today at the Angelina County Courthouse Annex. The meeting also will be livestreamed with the video being added later to the county website.
