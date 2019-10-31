Q. I see all these candidates announcing their run for whatever political position, but I didn’t think you could file for election yet. When does that period open?
A. You are 100% correct. Many of these candidates who have announced their campaigns are announcing their intent to file. There are different filing periods depending on the election you’re looking at.
For candidates seeking office that are scheduled to be on the March 3 primary election ballots — such as the president, U.S. senator, sheriff, district attorney, county attorney and county commissioners — their election period opens on Saturday, Nov. 9, and goes through 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
For the May 2020 local elections — such as cities, school districts, water districts, hospital districts and any other government entity that conducts elections — the filing period opens on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and ends on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Q. I heard that Halloween is super dangerous for both kids and adults, is that true? Why is it so dangerous?
A. A post by the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission that’s been floating around has me straight-up cackling. I’m going to say right now, the statistics I will cite here shortly seem to be more Darwin Awards than actual dangers, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take them seriously. Just be smart and be safe people.
The agency said that from October to November 2018 there were an estimated 4,500 Halloween-related injuries.
■ 44% were related to pumpkin carving, so maybe don’t give the 5-year-old a knife this year.
■ 25% were due to falls while putting up and taking down decorations, tripping on costumes or walking while trick-or-treating. So maybe make sure your costumes fit and remember that you don’t need to channel your inner Clark Griswold on Halloween?
■ 27% of the injuries included lacerations, ingestions and other injuries associated with costumes, pumpkins or decorations. Some people just don’t want to spring for the fake blood and latex cuts, I get it. It’s gets pricey, especially if your boyfriend keeps picking at it and you have to buy more new stuff.
■ 4% were due to allergic reactions or rashes. I can actually take this one seriously. My face was swollen for a solid 24 hours after Halloween in 2014; that was a rough night. Check your products and your candies folks, nobody wants to be that miserable on Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.