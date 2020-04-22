Q: I saw someone spraying off the old JC Penney building and was wondering if that mural is still going to happen. If it is, what’s the timeline on the project?
A: The Lufkin Landscape Task Force has been working for more than a year on getting a mural of the Thundering 13 and Fierce 14s youth baseball teams put up on the old JC Penney building downtown. For those who don’t know, the teams won the Little League World Series and Junior League World Series national championships, respectively.
The task force has had a statue put up at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center commemorating the boys, as well.
Genie Flournoy, president of the task force, said the building, owned by Mark Hicks, was power-washed on Tuesday. The task force’s contract with Hicks requires the wall to be prepped before muralist Byron Jones begins working.
Flournoy said she hoped Hicks would have the building prepped over the weekend so Jones could begin his work, too. She said Jones’ schedule is dependent upon his day job but that he’s been contracted to finish it within 12 months from the time the wall is fully prepared.
Flournoy said the dedication will be conducted after it’s finished as long as it’s safe to hold one at that point.
———
