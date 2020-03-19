Q: Oxygen machines require distilled water — where can I find it? Is there a way to make distilled water?
This does look like a huge issue. I tried to find some in stores across town, and while I didn't check every single business, after the sixth one I determined there was a bit of a pattern. Luckily, Walmart had several varieties in stock late Wednesday. I'm sure that at certain times there will be distilled water in any grocery location, but that's not a guarantee given the state of things right now.
So I reached out to the Angelina & Neches River Authority because they installed this giant Reverse Osmosis machine in their new building to help with their lab testing. Kelley Holcomb, the general manager of ANRA, said that RO water isn’t distilled water, but it may work.
“Tap water isn’t supposed to be used with oxygen concentrators,” he said. “Distilled water is recommended. ANRA’s lab grade water is generated by Reverse Osmosis; it is not distilled water. That being said, RO water is filtered by special, tiny straw-like membranes and removes 98% of the impurities.”
Because they know they can generate some for those in need, they’ll begin offering two half-gallon bottles at a time for free until the emergency is over, he said. They will not refill used bottles.
They will require that whoever is picking up the distilled water to sign a liability waiver as a precaution for the organization, though.
“We can’t do deliveries of any kind. Patients or their caregivers will need to come to the office, sign a liability waiver and pick up the RO water,” Holcomb said.
The ANRA building is at 2901 N. John Redditt Drive. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and their phone number is 632-7795.
I am not going to give a how-to demonstration on making distilled water, simply because I would hate to give bad advice and have someone end up hurt. I know that there are some ways to do it, but I can’t testify to the quality.
