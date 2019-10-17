Q. The Houston Chronicle reports UPS is hiring nearly 3,000 seasonal temps to work its Houston-area centers during the holiday surge. UPS says more than a third of its annual temp hires get permanent full-time jobs after the holidays. Is this happening at Lufkin’s UPS center? Just curious.
A. A representative from UPS said they are absolutely hiring seasonal workers in Lufkin and if the worker proves themselves well enough, they would be happy to bring them on full-time.
They are looking for people to load and unload trucks and possibly some driver helpers, they said.
Those interested in working for UPS can go to jobs-ups.com and create a profile. The representative said those profiles go directly to the corporate human resources group and that local branches pick people from there.
They didn’t say how many they are looking to hire seasonally or how many they would be able to keep full-time when the season is over.
Q. Do county commissioners have to notify people when they are working on their roads if it will close the road?
A. I asked the Pct. 1 County Commissioner Greg Harrison about this, and he said they typically give people notice when they will work on the road or if it will shut the road down, he said. They put up papers and make sure the people in the area know what’s going on.
He also said there are very few times where they are working on something that somebody moving slowly couldn’t drive through.
He said there’s not a ton of reason to shut down the road completely, and people should just drive slow and be cautious coming through.
