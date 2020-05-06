Q: What’s up with the robotic arm thing by the Silo and Tomé Catering?
A: Surprisingly, in looking into this I learned that Lufkin Department of Safety director Gerald Williamson is a Lufkin history buff. I’m stoked to ask him more, so shoot me some good Lufkin history questions.
The piece of robotic whatever-it-is has been there at least since the 1990s. It clearly has NASA insignia on it, he said. Upon closer investigation, it was clearly well engineered and could have cost hundreds of thousands when it was first built. From what he understands about the property, the owner he knew about collected government equipment from auctions.
I am definitely looking forward to digging into this more, but if anyone knows the owner of the building or knows something interesting about the piece of equipment, please reach out.
Q: Are there any companies doing something for first responders? Asking for a friend.
A: Yes, actually. This is by no means a comprehensive roundup, but just today I had two companies reach out to let me know what they’re doing for first responders.
The first is Sonic. They’re giving all first responders a free meal and N95 mask when they present a valid badge. This is available at all four Lufkin Sonic locations.
Also, a representative from Academy Sports + Outdoors said the store has extended its military and first responder discount to include healthcare professionals. This means they can get 10% off their purchase until May 25.
If any other businesses have benefits for first responders and nurses, please let me know.
Q: What’s going in across the street from Burke where the old Pal’s Video was at Frank and the Gaslight Medical Plaza Boulevard?
A: The city of Lufkin’s planning and zoning department said a new Commercial Bank of Texas building is being constructed in that empty lot.
Brian Cyr, the Angelina County market president, said the bank is moving out of its space in front of the Gaslight Brookshire Brothers on Frank Avenue to better serve the public. Work should be completed by December, if the weather cooperates.
